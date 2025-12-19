12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock increased by 22.0% to $2.27 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.2 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock rose 20.19% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares rose 20.04% to $81.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 16.32% to $9.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $734.5 million.
- Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock increased by 15.07% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 44.3% to $1.85 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 35.7% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 16.67% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares fell 14.6% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock fell 12.73% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock fell 10.45% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
