10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) shares rose 7.1% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock moved upwards by 7.09% to $11.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 5.41% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock declined by 8.2% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock decreased by 5.52% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.