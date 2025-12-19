12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock rose 32.3% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock increased by 22.02% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 11.54% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock increased by 7.43% to $43.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares increased by 7.1% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.2 million.
- PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 7.05% to $113.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.1 billion.
Losers
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares fell 28.9% to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares fell 10.5% to $58.74. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares fell 9.03% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares decreased by 8.02% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) stock fell 4.57% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 3.59% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
