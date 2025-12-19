12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares moved upwards by 20.7% to $0.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares moved upwards by 11.15% to $0.76.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares increased by 10.34% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Vyome Holdings (NASDAQ:HIND) shares moved upwards by 10.13% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) stock increased by 9.19% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $235.8 million.
Losers
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares declined by 23.9% to $0.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares fell 19.18% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 14.39% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) stock declined by 11.69% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 9.9% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 6.71% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CUECue Biopharma Inc
$0.26930.41%
FBLGFibroBiologics Inc
$0.26823.75%
HINDVyome Holdings Inc
$3.60-2.17%
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.25022.21%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$0.8900-3.26%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.04801.05%
MDXGMiMedx Group Inc
$7.05-%
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$0.39881.19%
SAVACassava Sciences Inc
$2.180.23%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$1.531.34%
ZYXIZynex Inc
$0.2822-4.01%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.