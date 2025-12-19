12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FBLG) stock increased by 9.19% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $235.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 9.9% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 6.71% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

