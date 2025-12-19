12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock increased by 20.8% to $17.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $547.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TDTH) shares increased by 9.01% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock increased by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:UPLD) stock increased by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock rose 7.81% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ASTI) stock rose 7.81% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) stock increased by 7.6% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CODA) stock increased by 7.6% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million. American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares declined by 14.0% to $7.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) stock declined by 7.15% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Datacentrex (NASDAQ:DTCX) shares fell 5.89% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DTCX) shares fell 5.89% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock fell 5.32% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:BB) stock fell 5.32% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares fell 4.83% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AMOD) shares fell 4.83% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock declined by 4.25% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.