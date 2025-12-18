12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $2.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares rose 3.05% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares increased by 2.78% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares increased by 2.59% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $142.4 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares rose 2.29% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
Losers
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares decreased by 40.7% to $0.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares fell 5.9% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares fell 4.49% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.0 million.
- Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) stock decreased by 2.81% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares fell 2.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
