December 18, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $4.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) stock rose 4.16% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares increased by 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) shares rose 1.92% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 1.88% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 1.72% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.

Losers

  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock declined by 4.5% to $0.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares fell 3.82% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock fell 2.09% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 1.92% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 1.87% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 1.64% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

