12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $4.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Losers

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock declined by 4.5% to $0.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.