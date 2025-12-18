12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 5.23% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 4.76% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.68% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares rose 2.41% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 10.4% to $139.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock declined by 4.25% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.0 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 2.64% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares declined by 2.51% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
