12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 5.23% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) stock increased by 5.23% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 4.76% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 4.76% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million. WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million. UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.68% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.68% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares rose 2.41% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 10.4% to $139.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 10.4% to $139.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AMOD) stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock declined by 4.25% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MASK) stock declined by 4.25% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.0 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.0 million. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 2.64% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 2.64% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million. Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares declined by 2.51% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.