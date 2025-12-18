12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares increased by 17.65% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock moved upwards by 17.47% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock moved upwards by 13.67% to $9.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 13.07% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $583.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 13.07% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $583.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock increased by 11.18% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

Losers

VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock decreased by 30.47% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 30.36% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) shares declined by 23.14% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 13.89% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock fell 13.32% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

