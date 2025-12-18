12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock rose 70.0% to $7.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock rose 19.75% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $657.0 million.
- Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) shares increased by 19.04% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) stock moved upwards by 18.15% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $222.0 million.
- Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock moved upwards by 17.18% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) stock rose 16.5% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 million.
Losers
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares declined by 46.6% to $1.8 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares decreased by 39.25% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares fell 32.35% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 25.58% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares decreased by 24.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares decreased by 20.77% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
