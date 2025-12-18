12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock rose 70.0% to $7.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Losers

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares declined by 46.6% to $1.8 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) shares decreased by 24.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares decreased by 20.77% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

