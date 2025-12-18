12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FGI) shares increased by 18.12% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares rose 16.1% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KSCP) stock decreased by 9.11% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million. Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock declined by 8.55% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

