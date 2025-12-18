movers image
December 18, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock moved upwards by 51.2% to $0.45 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 33.79% to $10.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares increased by 31.93% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 23.31% to $11.69. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.
  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares increased by 18.12% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares rose 16.1% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

Losers

  • DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 19.3% to $2.12 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares decreased by 14.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares fell 10.55% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 9.37% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock decreased by 9.11% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock declined by 8.55% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

