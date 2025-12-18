12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock moved upwards by 51.2% to $0.45 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 33.79% to $10.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares increased by 31.93% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 23.31% to $11.69. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares increased by 18.12% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares rose 16.1% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
Losers
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 19.3% to $2.12 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares decreased by 14.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares fell 10.55% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 9.37% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock decreased by 9.11% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock declined by 8.55% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
