12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares rose 23.3% to $0.76 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock increased by 18.42% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares rose 16.09% to $6.78. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock rose 12.87% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares rose 12.73% to $254.25. The company's market cap stands at $253.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares increased by 12.67% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $230.7 million.
Losers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares decreased by 47.5% to $0.58 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares decreased by 39.47% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares declined by 27.45% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares decreased by 21.88% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) shares fell 18.66% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares decreased by 16.31% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
