12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AMOD) shares rose 23.3% to $0.76 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock increased by 18.42% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ASNS) shares decreased by 47.5% to $0.58 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares decreased by 39.47% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TDTH) shares fell 18.66% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares decreased by 16.31% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.

