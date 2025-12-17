12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares moved upwards by 46.8% to $4.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares increased by 22.62% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.0 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 19.93% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock moved upwards by 17.75% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares moved upwards by 12.91% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock rose 12.19% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Losers

Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock declined by 42.5% to $0.56 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock decreased by 38.24% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $162.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock declined by 23.31% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 16.09% to $0.24.

51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) shares fell 10.01% to $32.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.