12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 68.1% to $0.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares rose 59.95% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 53.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock rose 21.64% to $1.73.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock rose 18.74% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.6 million.
- VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) stock increased by 18.13% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
Losers
- Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares fell 81.6% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) stock fell 69.75% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) shares fell 30.47% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.4 million.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares declined by 25.59% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) shares decreased by 20.01% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock declined by 18.48% to $0.03.
