12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 68.1% to $0.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Losers

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares fell 81.6% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.

(NASDAQ:TRAW) shares decreased by 20.01% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock declined by 18.48% to $0.03.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.