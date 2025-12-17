12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares increased by 27.4% to $3.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $16.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock increased by 9.9% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares rose 8.72% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

Losers

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock fell 23.5% to $7.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $288.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 17.99% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares decreased by 13.86% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 13.38% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Optex Systems Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPXS) shares declined by 12.27% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) shares declined by 11.47% to $7.18. The company's market cap stands at $663.1 million.

