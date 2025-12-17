12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock moved upwards by 32.6% to $0.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock rose 16.98% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) stock rose 6.87% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.1 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 5.32% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock increased by 5.2% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares fell 11.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares decreased by 9.83% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) stock fell 4.6% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 4.15% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) stock declined by 3.59% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares decreased by 3.27% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $636.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
