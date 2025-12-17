12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock moved upwards by 32.6% to $0.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Losers

Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares fell 11.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ABLV) stock declined by 3.59% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares decreased by 3.27% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $636.2 million.

