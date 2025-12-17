12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock rose 53.1% to $2.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 47.11% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares increased by 38.02% to $1.96.

(NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 36.81% to $24.6. The company's market cap stands at $721.6 million.

(NASDAQ:AKAN) stock moved upwards by 20.38% to $0.9.

(NASDAQ:AKAN) stock moved upwards by 20.38% to $0.9. HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares rose 15.98% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.

Losers

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) stock declined by 18.9% to $8.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $448.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) stock decreased by 9.62% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:STEX) shares fell 8.02% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BJDX) stock decreased by 5.9% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 5.41% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

