December 17, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock rose 12.9% to $4.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) shares increased by 10.25% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) shares rose 9.46% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares rose 8.73% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 5.04% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Losers

  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) stock declined by 8.4% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
  • Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) shares fell 8.25% to $51.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock fell 6.1% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares decreased by 5.68% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) shares decreased by 4.48% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares declined by 4.02% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

