12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ULCC) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 5.04% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AZ) shares decreased by 4.48% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares declined by 4.02% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.