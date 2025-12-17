12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $43.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 7.0% to $13.91. The company's market cap stands at $606.1 million.

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock increased by 6.49% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) shares rose 6.39% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $442.8 million.

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock rose 5.07% to $332.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion.

Losers

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares declined by 9.6% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 7.94% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares fell 7.89% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares decreased by 7.06% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock fell 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

