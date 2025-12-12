12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) shares rose 16.8% to $2.43 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SWAG) shares rose 16.8% to $2.43 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 4.45% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

(NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 4.45% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) shares rose 3.51% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NYSE:NXDR) shares rose 3.51% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares increased by 2.66% to $0.13.

(NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares increased by 2.66% to $0.13. CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) stock moved upwards by 2.47% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CTW) stock moved upwards by 2.47% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares increased by 1.83% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

Losers

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares decreased by 4.3% to $7.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BBGI) shares decreased by 4.3% to $7.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares declined by 2.47% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) shares declined by 2.47% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) stock declined by 2.37% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.2 million.

(NYSE:ANGX) stock declined by 2.37% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.2 million. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares fell 1.9% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.8 million.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) shares fell 1.9% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.8 million. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 1.86% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 1.86% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock fell 1.82% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.