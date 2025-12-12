12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock rose 3.14% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 3.0% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI) shares rose 2.9% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares rose 2.89% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

Losers

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock fell 6.6% to $1.13 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares declined by 5.83% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 million.

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares declined by 5.43% to $0.89.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares declined by 4.9% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock decreased by 4.2% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.

