12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $4.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 4.73% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.6 million.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 3.26% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares decreased by 5.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) stock fell 4.79% to $22.66. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares declined by 3.87% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock fell 3.74% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock decreased by 1.89% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.

