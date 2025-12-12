movers image
December 12, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $4.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 4.73% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.6 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 3.26% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares decreased by 5.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) stock fell 4.79% to $22.66. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  • flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares declined by 3.87% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
  • OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock fell 3.74% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock decreased by 1.89% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLNK Logo
BLNKBlink Charging Co
$0.79001.43%
Overview
DDD Logo
DDD3D Systems Corp
$1.921.05%
FLYX Logo
FLYXflyExclusive Inc
$3.98-%
JLHL Logo
JLHLJulong Holding Ltd
$3.80-2.56%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.916.21%
OFAL Logo
OFALOFA Group
$0.8001-0.95%
QH Logo
QHQuhuo Ltd
$1.54-2.53%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$7.320.41%
RYM Logo
RYMRythm Inc
$22.50-5.46%
SCAG Logo
SCAGScage Future
$2.50-5.66%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$1.031.98%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2999-9.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved