12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock rose 2.8% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $238.4 million.
- Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) shares moved upwards by 2.29% to $21.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $23.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 2.02% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares fell 5.7% to $5.0 during Friday's after-market session.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 2.48% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 1.17% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares fell 1.1% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares decreased by 1.1% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) stock fell 1.1% to $28.8. The company's market cap stands at $552.3 million.
