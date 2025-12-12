12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock increased by 104.4% to $1.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares increased by 37.16% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million.
- Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) shares rose 36.3% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.
- Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) shares moved upwards by 34.65% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock increased by 28.63% to $1.01.
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 28.62% to $10.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.8 million.
Losers
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares fell 44.2% to $0.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares decreased by 37.69% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $251.2 million.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares decreased by 36.84% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 28.44% to $0.12.
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock fell 24.02% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares decreased by 22.73% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLTApplied Therapeutics Inc
$0.1184-45.4%
ATPCAgape ATP Corp
$0.1308-27.3%
BMGLBasel Medical Group Ltd
$0.875124.1%
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.5234.8%
CLYMClimb Bio Inc
$3.1938.8%
MISTMilestone Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.29-22.4%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.00-24.1%
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$10.9730.1%
TNYATenaya Therapeutics Inc
$0.8300-39.0%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$0.1184-29.6%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$1.1785.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.