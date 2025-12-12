12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock increased by 104.4% to $1.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CGC) shares increased by 37.16% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million. Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) shares rose 36.3% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BMGL) shares moved upwards by 34.65% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock increased by 28.63% to $1.01.

(NASDAQ:AKAN) stock increased by 28.63% to $1.01. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 28.62% to $10.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.8 million.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares fell 44.2% to $0.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MIST) shares decreased by 37.69% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $251.2 million. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares decreased by 36.84% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TNYA) shares decreased by 36.84% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million. WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 28.44% to $0.12.

(NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 28.44% to $0.12. Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock fell 24.02% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) stock fell 24.02% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares decreased by 22.73% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

