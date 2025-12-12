12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) stock rose 107.3% to $33.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares increased by 28.3% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) stock increased by 23.65% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares increased by 22.13% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) stock moved upwards by 18.01% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares increased by 16.98% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
Losers
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 24.7% to $6.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) shares declined by 21.41% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock decreased by 21.22% to $0.26.
- Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) shares declined by 15.71% to $85.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares fell 13.55% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock decreased by 12.72% to $22.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
