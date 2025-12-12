12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) stock rose 107.3% to $33.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

Losers

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 24.7% to $6.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KITT) shares fell 13.55% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock decreased by 12.72% to $22.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.