12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock rose 33.1% to $1.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NCI) stock rose 33.1% to $1.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 13.38% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 13.38% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million. Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 12.04% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 12.04% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares increased by 9.62% to $205.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LULU) shares increased by 9.62% to $205.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock rose 6.57% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:RENT) stock rose 6.57% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) shares increased by 4.44% to $11.28. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.

Losers

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock decreased by 10.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:DXLG) stock decreased by 10.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) stock fell 10.29% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) stock fell 10.29% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock decreased by 8.98% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VSA) stock decreased by 8.98% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 7.28% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.

(NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 7.28% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares declined by 6.25% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

(AMEX:BQ) shares declined by 6.25% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares decreased by 6.02% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.