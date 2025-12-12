12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares increased by 32.2% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares increased by 26.33% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.8 million.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares moved upwards by 21.23% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares increased by 18.8% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares rose 16.48% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.9 million.

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock moved upwards by 16.17% to $0.91.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares decreased by 31.8% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 15.55% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 13.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock decreased by 11.57% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) stock declined by 11.24% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.4 million.

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) stock decreased by 10.18% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

