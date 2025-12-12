12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $18.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $691.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock declined by 11.6% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NYSE:TE) shares fell 4.26% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock decreased by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

