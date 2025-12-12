12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $18.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $691.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares rose 14.37% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares moved upwards by 11.76% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 10.68% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares increased by 9.04% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock increased by 7.32% to $14.36. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
Losers
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock declined by 11.6% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 6.12% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares fell 6.11% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) stock decreased by 4.95% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares fell 4.26% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock decreased by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
