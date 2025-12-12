12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock rose 21.1% to $11.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $421.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 16.73% to $248.72. The company's market cap stands at $223.8 million.

WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock increased by 15.05% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 11.36% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares increased by 6.37% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 6.32% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock fell 18.9% to $5.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock decreased by 14.81% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock declined by 11.46% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares decreased by 9.84% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares declined by 8.84% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock declined by 8.11% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

