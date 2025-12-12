12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock rose 21.1% to $11.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $421.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 16.73% to $248.72. The company's market cap stands at $223.8 million.
- WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock increased by 15.05% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 11.36% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares increased by 6.37% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 6.32% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock fell 18.9% to $5.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock decreased by 14.81% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock declined by 11.46% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares decreased by 9.84% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares declined by 8.84% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock declined by 8.11% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.716.75%
CLROClearOne Inc
$5.11-13.1%
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$3.30-8.84%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$6.176.38%
MAPSWM Technology Inc
$1.0816.1%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$5.65-7.38%
MITKMitek Systems Inc
$11.4123.5%
MOVEMovano Inc
$8.29-7.99%
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$10.7811.4%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$245.0315.0%
TGHLThe Growhub Ltd
$0.3920-3.26%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.