12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares rose 7.1% to $2.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ONMD) stock increased by 6.29% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) stock increased by 5.87% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TIVC) stock rose 5.26% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) stock rose 3.23% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Losers

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares declined by 19.1% to $1.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PEPG) stock fell 9.59% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $402.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares declined by 5.68% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ERNA) shares declined by 5.41% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

(NASDAQ:KMTS) stock fell 5.26% to $23.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:CV) stock fell 4.58% to $13.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.7 million.

