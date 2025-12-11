movers image
December 11, 2025 12:06 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) shares rose 33.5% to $11.48 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares rose 33.11% to $17.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) shares increased by 16.7% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 15.74% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) stock rose 13.85% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
  • Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock declined by 80.1% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 55.17% to $0.03.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares decreased by 24.26% to $5.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock declined by 21.51% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $819.5 million.
  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock decreased by 12.4% to $17.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock fell 10.74% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

