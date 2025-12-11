movers image
December 11, 2025 12:06 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock moved upwards by 87.3% to $6.21 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 48.83% to $217.74. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 34.47% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock increased by 22.22% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock rose 17.45% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 15.31% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 34.7% to $1.2 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 14.98% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares decreased by 13.8% to $192.25. The company's market cap stands at $635.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BeLive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) shares declined by 13.05% to $3.0.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 12.56% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 10.81% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.1300-15.0%
Overview
ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$2.924.66%
ASYS Logo
ASYSAmtech Systems Inc
$10.7415.0%
BLIV Logo
BLIVBeLive Holdings
$3.45-%
BTTC Logo
BTTCBlack Titan Corp
$6.1485.2%
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.58-13.1%
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.1719.8%
CHOW Logo
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$1.12-38.8%
MASK Logo
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.3075-3.97%
MIGI Logo
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$9.0134.5%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$192.44-13.7%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$214.3146.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved