12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock moved upwards by 87.3% to $6.21 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 48.83% to $217.74. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million.

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 34.47% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock increased by 22.22% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock rose 17.45% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CGTL) stock rose 17.45% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 15.31% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 34.7% to $1.2 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 14.98% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares decreased by 13.8% to $192.25. The company's market cap stands at $635.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

BeLive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) shares declined by 13.05% to $3.0.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 12.56% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 10.81% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

