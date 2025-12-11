12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 26.0% to $2.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares increased by 7.98% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 7.0% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares rose 4.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 4.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 3.78% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock declined by 21.9% to $31.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell 18.71% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares declined by 17.31% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares declined by 8.81% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) shares fell 7.85% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock fell 7.75% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

