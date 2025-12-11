movers image
December 11, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 26.0% to $2.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares increased by 7.98% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 7.0% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares rose 4.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 4.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 3.78% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock declined by 21.9% to $31.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell 18.71% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares declined by 17.31% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares declined by 8.81% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) shares fell 7.85% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock fell 7.75% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$2.4824.0%
Overview
CREV Logo
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$1.72-17.3%
DCX Logo
DCXDigital Currency X Technology Inc
$0.83509.87%
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$2.297.01%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$0.81990.24%
JXG Logo
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$6.79-7.74%
KAVL Logo
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.2072-17.1%
LOVE Logo
LOVEThe Lovesac Co
$13.72-0.15%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.84005.00%
OXM Logo
OXMOxford Industries Inc
$30.94-23.5%
SBDS Logo
SBDSSolo Brands Inc
$10.45-7.85%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$4.40-7.76%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved