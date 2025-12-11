12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock moved upwards by 105.1% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares increased by 16.05% to $0.22.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock moved upwards by 12.37% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares increased by 9.6% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock increased by 8.33% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
Losers
- CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) stock declined by 19.6% to $9.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.7 million.
- XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares decreased by 12.69% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $425.4 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares declined by 11.79% to $7.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock decreased by 9.23% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock fell 9.06% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
