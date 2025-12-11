12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock increased by 19.0% to $15.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock increased by 15.77% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock rose 13.56% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) stock increased by 10.54% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.

Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares rose 10.14% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares declined by 37.4% to $1.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares declined by 15.7% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares decreased by 15.24% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares declined by 10.57% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

(NYSE:TE) shares declined by 10.57% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock decreased by 9.38% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock decreased by 9.38% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares declined by 8.3% to $4.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

