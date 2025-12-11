12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock rose 14.0% to $4.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 10.04% to $161.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 8.88% to $10.17. The company's market cap stands at $133.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares rose 7.61% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) shares moved upwards by 6.37% to $236.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock rose 4.98% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
Losers
- Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares decreased by 23.7% to $10.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.5 million.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock decreased by 11.89% to $196.5. The company's market cap stands at $635.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 10.85% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 10.2% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock fell 8.2% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
