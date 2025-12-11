12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock rose 14.0% to $4.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.

Losers

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares decreased by 23.7% to $10.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.5 million.

(AMEX:CHOW) stock fell 8.2% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million. Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

