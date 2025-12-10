12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) shares moved upwards by 30.2% to $15.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $416.4 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares increased by 19.52% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares moved upwards by 11.98% to $11.49. The company's market cap stands at $177.2 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock rose 6.42% to $111.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares increased by 4.5% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
Losers
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares decreased by 10.3% to $1.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) shares declined by 3.79% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- SS Innovations (NASDAQ:SSII) stock decreased by 3.66% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares declined by 2.97% to $0.06.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock decreased by 2.52% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares declined by 2.5% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
