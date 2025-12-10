12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) shares moved upwards by 30.2% to $15.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $416.4 million.

Losers

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares decreased by 10.3% to $1.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ENVB) stock decreased by 2.52% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares declined by 2.5% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

