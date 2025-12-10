12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $3.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.

Losers

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 6.2% to $1.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 2.3% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) shares fell 2.05% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.