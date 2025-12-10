12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $3.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) stock increased by 5.99% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock increased by 5.87% to $13.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 5.81% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.9 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares rose 2.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
Losers
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 6.2% to $1.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares declined by 3.11% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares decreased by 2.82% to $50.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares fell 2.81% to $57.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 2.3% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) shares fell 2.05% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
