12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares increased by 26.7% to $11.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MOVE) shares increased by 26.7% to $11.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares rose 19.09% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million.

(AMEX:CHOW) shares rose 19.09% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million. Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) stock increased by 15.86% to $1.45.

(NASDAQ:TRSG) stock increased by 15.86% to $1.45. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 4.28% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 4.28% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) shares increased by 2.06% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Losers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 6.4% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 6.4% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 4.93% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 4.93% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 4.48% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 4.48% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 4.05% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 4.05% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) shares declined by 3.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

(AMEX:NTIP) shares declined by 3.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares fell 2.83% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.