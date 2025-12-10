12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares increased by 26.7% to $11.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares rose 19.09% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million.
- Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) stock increased by 15.86% to $1.45.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock rose 4.28% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) shares increased by 2.06% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 6.4% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 4.93% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock declined by 4.48% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 4.05% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) shares declined by 3.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares fell 2.83% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASYSAmtech Systems Inc
$9.265.05%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.1902-4.90%
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$1.87-84.0%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$1.961.03%
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.51933.86%
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$0.5045-26.1%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$6.5241.9%
MOVEMovano Inc
$8.4810.6%
NTIPNetwork-1 Technologies Inc
$1.410.71%
TRSGTungray Technologies Inc
$1.26-1.83%
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.11-8.61%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.