12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $5.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.

Losers

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 40.2% to $8.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 11.12% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock fell 10.89% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.