12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $5.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares moved upwards by 15.35% to $26.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock increased by 14.73% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock moved upwards by 14.07% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares rose 12.57% to $13.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares moved upwards by 11.83% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
Losers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 40.2% to $8.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares declined by 15.3% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 15.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock decreased by 13.68% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 11.12% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock fell 10.89% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
