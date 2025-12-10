movers image
December 10, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $5.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
  • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares moved upwards by 15.35% to $26.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock increased by 14.73% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock moved upwards by 14.07% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares rose 12.57% to $13.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares moved upwards by 11.83% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.

Losers

  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 40.2% to $8.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares declined by 15.3% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 15.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock decreased by 13.68% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 11.12% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock fell 10.89% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

