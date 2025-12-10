12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares rose 343.4% to $17.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

(NYSE:WLYB) stock rose 16.34% to $35.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) stock rose 13.88% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares fell 36.9% to $9.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ABLV) stock decreased by 10.94% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock declined by 9.66% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

