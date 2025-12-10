12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 77.0% to $10.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BEAT) stock increased by 58.9% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock increased by 39.19% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

(NASDAQ:IBIO) stock increased by 39.19% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock moved upwards by 17.43% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.0 million.

(AMEX:NBY) stock moved upwards by 17.43% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.0 million. Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares increased by 17.3% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $215.6 million.

Losers

WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock decreased by 91.3% to $0.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) stock fell 90.69% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million. Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares fell 85.25% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $646.0 million.

(NASDAQ:POM) shares fell 85.25% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $646.0 million. Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 25.83% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 25.83% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 25.52% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

(NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 25.52% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares decreased by 24.06% to $0.06.

