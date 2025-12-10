movers image
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 77.0% to $10.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock increased by 58.9% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock increased by 39.19% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock moved upwards by 17.43% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.0 million.
  • Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares increased by 17.3% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $215.6 million.

Losers

  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock decreased by 91.3% to $0.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock fell 90.69% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares fell 85.25% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $646.0 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 25.83% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 25.52% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
  Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares decreased by 24.06% to $0.06.


