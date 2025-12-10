12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 33.5% to $8.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.

Losers

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares declined by 28.7% to $0.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 15.5% to $0.06. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock declined by 12.71% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.