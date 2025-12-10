12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 33.5% to $8.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock increased by 22.34% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares increased by 19.48% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 17.45% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 16.84% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) shares rose 13.97% to $712.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 billion.
Losers
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares declined by 28.7% to $0.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock decreased by 20.12% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock fell 15.78% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.2 million.
- JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) stock declined by 15.59% to $16.09. The company's market cap stands at $189.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 15.5% to $0.06.
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock declined by 12.71% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
