12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $31.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $523.9 million.

YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) shares rose 4.99% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares rose 4.67% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Happy City Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHL) shares moved upwards by 3.51% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares increased by 3.45% to $10.19. The company's market cap stands at $251.2 million.

Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) shares increased by 2.62% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.

Losers

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares declined by 22.9% to $6.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 17.06% to $12.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares decreased by 11.36% to $15.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock declined by 7.41% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 4.77% to $22.01. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares fell 3.54% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.