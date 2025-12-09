12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock rose 8.3% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $518.7 million.
- BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares increased by 6.32% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock increased by 6.05% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) stock increased by 3.77% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
Losers
- WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares decreased by 8.6% to $5.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares declined by 6.13% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock fell 5.14% to $14.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock declined by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock fell 4.58% to $18.76. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 3.78% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$0.1186-5.50%
CURXCuranex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.47846.31%
DNLIDenali Therapeutics Inc
$19.59-0.53%
KZIAKazia Therapeutics Ltd
$15.41-1.97%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.8728.1%
PDSBPDS Biotechnology Corp
$1.0516.9%
PHGEBiomX Inc
$2.37-27.3%
SANASana Biotechnology Inc
$4.35-6.05%
STEXStreamex Corp
$4.320.70%
STOKStoke Therapeutics Inc
$30.47-7.67%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$5.4011.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.