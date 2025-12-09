12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock rose 8.3% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares decreased by 8.6% to $5.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DNLI) stock fell 4.58% to $18.76. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 3.78% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.