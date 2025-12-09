12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 10.0% to $7.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 10.0% to $7.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million. Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JLHL) shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 3.9% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 3.9% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 3.41% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 3.41% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock rose 2.91% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

(NASDAQ:EPOW) stock rose 2.91% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) shares rose 2.83% to $643.0. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 billion.

Losers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares declined by 5.7% to $6.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) shares declined by 5.7% to $6.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 3.77% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

(NASDAQ:APWC) stock fell 3.77% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock declined by 3.67% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock declined by 3.67% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) stock fell 3.2% to $46.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:LGN) stock fell 3.2% to $46.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares decreased by 3.07% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BNC) shares decreased by 3.07% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock fell 2.84% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.