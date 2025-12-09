12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares moved upwards by 37.7% to $6.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock rose 18.71% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $236.8 million.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) shares moved upwards by 16.22% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.5 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 15.61% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) shares increased by 13.28% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
Losers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock fell 19.5% to $0.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares fell 19.28% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock fell 18.69% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares declined by 12.39% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 11.12% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Polibeli Group (NASDAQ:PLBL) shares decreased by 10.57% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
