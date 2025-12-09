12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares moved upwards by 37.7% to $6.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock fell 19.5% to $0.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 11.12% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Polibeli Group (NASDAQ:PLBL) shares decreased by 10.57% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.