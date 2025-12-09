12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 23.7% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NCRA) shares moved upwards by 13.63% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) stock rose 13.62% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:ILAG) shares rose 13.47% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock increased by 13.25% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CJMB) stock increased by 13.25% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock rose 12.52% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $481.0 million.

Losers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares decreased by 17.0% to $3.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $287.5 million.

(NYSE:DDD) stock fell 15.51% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.1 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 11.56% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 11.56% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares declined by 10.11% to $17.53.

(NASDAQ:AIRT) shares declined by 10.11% to $17.53. Swvl Holdings (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares decreased by 10.0% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SWVL) shares decreased by 10.0% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares decreased by 9.48% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.

