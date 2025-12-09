12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 18.7% to $9.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 18.7% to $9.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 16.99% to $14.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 16.99% to $14.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.5 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million. Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) stock increased by 13.86% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TZUP) stock increased by 13.86% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares rose 13.24% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BLBX) shares rose 13.24% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock rose 12.4% to $36.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) shares decreased by 34.4% to $1.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ORKT) shares decreased by 34.4% to $1.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 27.81% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 27.81% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) stock declined by 18.69% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

(NASDAQ:YAAS) stock declined by 18.69% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) stock fell 17.24% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SAIH) stock fell 17.24% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock declined by 12.29% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:OOMA) stock declined by 12.29% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) stock decreased by 9.45% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.