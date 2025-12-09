12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 18.7% to $9.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 16.99% to $14.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.5 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
- Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) stock increased by 13.86% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares rose 13.24% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock rose 12.4% to $36.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) shares decreased by 34.4% to $1.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 27.81% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) stock declined by 18.69% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) stock fell 17.24% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock declined by 12.29% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) stock decreased by 9.45% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLBXBlackboxstocks Inc
$8.2015.1%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$5.08-27.9%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$9.5120.0%
OOMAOoma Inc
$10.88-12.7%
ORKTOrangekloud Technology Inc
$1.63-30.0%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$8.43-19.1%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.8415.0%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.5349-10.3%
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$4.509.49%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$1.72-20.7%
YOUClear Secure Inc
$36.1611.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.