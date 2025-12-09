12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) stock increased by 17.7% to $0.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) stock increased by 9.28% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.

EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock moved upwards by 6.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares increased by 4.88% to $20.83. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Global Interactive (NASDAQ:GITS) stock increased by 3.84% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Losers

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock fell 10.7% to $2.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) stock decreased by 5.24% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 4.59% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares decreased by 4.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock decreased by 3.9% to $125.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 billion.

System1 (NYSE:SST) stock declined by 3.45% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

